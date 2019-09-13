Borderlands 3 Gets Off To A Rocky PC Launch

Borderlands 3 is officially out today and I daresay that many of you are either already playing it or are counting down the work hours until you can. If you are planning to play it on the PC, however, it seems that the launch hasn’t exactly gotten off to a great start.

In a report via DSOGaming, many users of the PC version are reporting a number of pretty significant bugs and glitches that significantly impact the performance of the game.

Borderlands 3 Gets Off to a Rocky Start on the PC

One of the biggest problems with the game on launch appears to be an issue within those who are playing it on DirectX 12. Utilizing this is reportedly having a huge impact on performance with a specific drag being placed on load times. As such, users are (for the moment) strongly advised to only play the game using DirectX 11.

There is, however, apparently another issue with cutscenes not being displayed correctly for those with ultra-wide monitors. There is, however, fortunately a workaround to that via the following steps.

Open the epic game launcher

Go into ‘Settings’

Scroll down to borderlands 3

Select ‘additional command-line arguments’

Insert “-culture=en”

What Do We Think?

In regards to the DirectX 12 problems, they really are not that much of a surprise. Even Gearbox and 2K Games have gone as far as to recommend avoiding the version and that was prior to its release!

It is, of course, still very easy days in the release. It is, however, more than a little disappointing that the PC version is getting off to a bit of a rough start. Then again, as a regular and heavy PC gamer, I can’t pretend to be entirely surprised.

If you are, however, planning on trying this out later, remember to update your graphics card drivers!

For AMD check out the link here!

For Nvidia check out the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!