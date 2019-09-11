Borderlands 3 Launch Trailer – Let’s Make Some Mayhem

Rejoice Vault Hunters, as the latest and greatest Borderlands 3 trailer is here! Gearbox Software just revealed the new “Let’s Make Some Mayhem” trailer, and well, it certainly does just that. With just a few days to go until the games official launch, the hype is as high as it’s going to get!

Borderlands 3

A MAYHEM-FUELED THRILL RIDE

Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down.

YOUR VAULT HUNTER, YOUR PLAYSTYLE

Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable.

LOCK, LOAD, AND LOOT

With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.

NEW BORDERLANDS

Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across war-torn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous, and more!

QUICK & SEAMLESS CO-OP ACTION

Play with anyone at any time online or in split-screen co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress. Take down enemies and challenges as a team, but reap rewards that are yours alone – no one misses out on loot.