Borderlands 3 Promises “Over One Billion” Guns Available

Announced via Explosive New Trailer at PAX East

Borderlands 3 is finally official. Gearbox even teased the upcoming long awaited followup game with an explosive new trailer. Even better, it appears that the entire gang is back, including Brick, Tiny Tina, Lilith, Sir Hammerlock, Maya, Ellie and even Claptrap.

Just like Borderlands 2 offers millions of gun options, Borderlands 3 is upping the ante by promising “over one billion” guns available. They even jokingly showed an adorable walking rifle with tiny legs. It certainly is a bold claim, but then again who is actually going to sit there and count them all?

See the trailer for yourself below:

In terms of what’s new, there will obviously be four new playable vault hunters. In addition, there are also two new villains who will serve as the main protagonist. Who these characters actually are and what they have to offer is not yet known

When is Borderlands 3 Coming Out?

There are no firm release dates yet. Although Gearbox says to mark April 3rd on the calendar for a major follow-up announcement. Including details about the new characters and gameplay changes.

Hopefully, none of the announcements include any sort of exclusivity on a certain platform.