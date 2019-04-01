Borderlands 3 Release Date May Have Been Leaked

Borderlands 3

Following a lot of teasing, the formal announcement of Borderlands 3 was made last week and, as you might expect, fans are pretty excited for what the next instalment might have to offer.

Promising over a billion guns, they at least knew the audience such a game was suited for. There was, however, one key factor missed from the announcement. Namely, when it would be released.

Well, in a report via WCCFTech, it seems that a Twitter misfire from developer Gearbox Studios may have inadvertently let that slip.

Itchy Twitter Finger

Following a now deleted Twitter post, the official Borderlands 3 account seems to have let slip far more than intended.

How much? Well, it indicated that the game will be released on September 13th. If that wasn’t enough, it also gave a very strong indication (via logo placement) that it was looking to be (yet another!) Epic Games Store exclusive.

What Do We Think?

Well, based on the information we have, while we can not say that this is a nailed on guarantee, it is certainly more than a little compelling. In terms of the announcement, Gearbox made no indication as to when we could expect it. Based on this, this September does seem a little early.

That being said, however, stranger things have happened! With the post now deleted, however, it simply seems to add the to the mystery!

What do you think? Is this a legitimate release date or an accidental post? – Let us know in the comments!