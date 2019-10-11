Borderlands 3 Revisited! [24 Graphics Cards Tested!

Wait, didn’t we test Borderlands 3 on PC in our review at launch? Why yes we did. You’re certainly welcome to check that out here. Feeling slightly lazy, you can watch that in video form here. Of course, we won’t be diving into a lot of the same gameplay details again, as they haven’t really changed. We did have a limited timeframe though, and we chose to test the latest and greatest graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia. Since then, you have spoken and we have listened. You wanted to see some older cards tested and we’ve done just that; at least, within reason.

Borderlands 3

What we hope to find out today, is just how well Borderlands 3 performs on PC with an even wider range of graphics cards. Of course, we’ve got options from both AMD and Nvidia. In total, we’re now up to a whopping 26 graphics cards. We’ve got budget models and flagship models from the likes of Gigabyte, Sapphire, PowerColor, ASUS, MSI, and more!

About Borderlands 3

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.” – Epic Games Store

Features

A MAYHEM-FUELED THRILL RIDE: Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power.

Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. YOUR VAULT HUNTER, YOUR PLAYSTYLE: Become one of 4 new Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities and customization.

Become one of 4 new Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities and customization. LOCK, LOAD, AND LOOT: With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear.

With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. NEW BORDERLANDS: Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each with unique environments and enemies.

Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each with unique environments and enemies. QUICK & SEAMLESS CO-OP ACTION: Play with anyone at any time with online co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress.

