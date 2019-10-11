Borderlands 3 Revisited! [24 Graphics Cards Tested!

Wait, didn’t we test Borderlands 3 on PC in our review at launch? Why yes we did. You’re certainly welcome to check that out here. Feeling slightly lazy, you can watch that in video form here. Of course, we won’t be diving into a lot of the same gameplay details again, as they haven’t really changed. We did have a limited timeframe though, and we chose to test the latest and greatest graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia. Since then, you have spoken and we have listened. You wanted to see some older cards tested and we’ve done just that; at least, within reason.

What we hope to find out today, is just how well Borderlands 3 performs on PC with an even wider range of graphics cards. Of course, we’ve got options from both AMD and Nvidia. In total, we’re now up to a whopping 26 graphics cards. We’ve got budget models and flagship models from the likes of Gigabyte, Sapphire, PowerColor, ASUS, MSI, and more!

