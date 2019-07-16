Borderlands 3 Will Introduce Cross-Play ‘As Soon As Possible’

Being announced earlier this year, Borderlands 3 is without a doubt one of the hotly anticipated games. In terms of fan expectations, the bar isn’t set particularly high. Just more of the same and a lot more of it, please!

One of the most discussed topics about the game is the plan to make it truly cross-compatible and according to Gearbox, that is still happening. In a report via PCGamesN, however, they have also confirmed that it’s not likely to be ready for when the game is launched.

Borderlands 3 Cross-Play

In the report, Gearbox has said that they do fully plan to have the game working between console and PC. It doesn’t appear, however, that this is going to be ready on launch day.

“We are committed to supporting cross-play for Borderlands 3 with our partners as soon as practicable after launch.“

What Can We Expect?

Well, Gearbox hasn’t gone so far as to categorically say that PS4, Xbox One and PC owners will all be swimming in the same multiplayer pool. Sony does, after all, have a (well deserved) reputation for being a bit mean about cross-play. Microsoft, on the other hand, seems more than happy for PCs to work hand in hand with their consoles and has even gone as far as to mention Borderlands 3 in that.

With just a few months to go until the release, however, let’s hope that cross-play (on all consoles) will happen! – Borderlands 3 is due to release on September 13th.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!