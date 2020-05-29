Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is Free on the Epic Games Store

Just under a month ago, we saw a leak that claimed to know what the next 3 free titles would be under the Epic Games Store platform. Something that first seemed to have some validity when it’s first prediction (Civilization VI) was proven to be correct.

Well, in announcing the next free game, it again seems that this leak may have been right on the money as Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is now available to claim, own, and keep forever!

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

As part of the latest free game giveaway, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is now available on the Epic Games Store. So, what is this? Well, it is essentially a bundle of two games from the Borderlands franchise. Namely, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre Sequel.

The games official description reads as follows:

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – Shoot and loot as you explore the mayhem-filled world of Pandora in BORDERLANDS 2 and the lunar madness of BORDERLANDS: THE PRE-SEQUEL in BORDERLANDS: THE HANDSOME COLLECTION. BORDERLANDS: THE HANDSOME COLLECTION includes:

– 2 critically acclaimed BORDERLANDS games in one package

– All bonus add-on content, adding hundreds of hours of gameplay at an incredible value*

– Cooperative gameplay for up to four players

Where Can I Grab My Copy?

As always, presuming you have the Epic Games Store installed on your PC, a quick search of the storefront should (very quickly) point you in the right direction to claim your copy. If you do, however, want to learn more about it, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

Remember though, while this is free to own and keep forever, the promotion will end on June 6th (where, presumably, we’ll see Ark: Survival Evolved announced as the next game). So, if you want to grab your copy, you’ve got a week to do it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!