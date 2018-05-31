The Original Borderlands Is Going To Be Re-Released… Again!

The Original Borderlands Is Set To be Re-Released Again for PC, PS4 and Xbox One

For some reason, I was never a fan of Borderlands or the sequels that followed it. Don’t get me wrong, I have played all of them, but for some reason, they just didn’t grab my attention. In this regard, I have absolutely no idea why they couldn’t do this. I do like the occasional action shooter game. For some reason though, Borderlands just didn’t float my boat.

Despite my own lack of enthusiasm for the series, I do understand why the third game is so highly anticipated.

In a report via Eurogamer though, it surprisingly looks like we’re going to get another Borderlands release. One that will come out before the third game is released. It isn’t, however, going to be a new game. At least, not technically.

Yes, it indeed looks like the original Borderlands game is going to be re-released, again. This will, however, be the first time that the original game will be available on both the PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

Previous releases!

Ok, so this all sounds a little confusing. So let me put things into a timeline to hopefully help you understand what’s going on here.

The original Borderlands released in 2009 for the PC, Xbox 360 and PS3. A few years later, it was released on the same platforms again, but as a ‘game of the year’ edition. This was, by and large, the same game but with the DLC and all other associated goodness thrown into one package. Despite these two releases though, the original Borderlands has never actually been released for the current generation of consoles.

With a third game in the franchise coming up, plans to re-release the original (for the newer consoles) does make sense. With it, they can try and squeeze some more money out of the game. Even more so, they can try and build a little more hype for the third installment. This will, however, reflect what is perhaps the first time in which (essentially) the same game has been released on 3 separate occasions.

The re-release of the original game for modern consoles has been confirmed following an age rating application being submitted for ‘Borderlands’. This is usually one of the key steps leading up to an official announcement. So expect news on that front in the very near future.

What the new version will include is a little unclear. I suspect it will largely revolve around a mild graphical update to accommodate the more powerful systems. In addition, it will likely have the Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, and possibly PC version supporting higher resolutions. At this point though, we will have to wait and see.

What do you think? Would you like to see an updated release (again) of Borderlands?