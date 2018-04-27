Bose Introduce Quite Possibly The Worst “Headphones” Ever

Bose Release Quite Possible The Weirdest Headphones Ever

Bose is known throughout the world for being quite possibly one of the best makers of audio equipment and technology out there. Their name speaks of a quality brand that you can trust. Their latest product, however, is quite possibly one of the weirdest and worst we have ever seen.

You may be aware that there is a product called the ‘headphone’. These are designed to sit on or over your head and, at the very least, generally tend to cover the ear. With this, you can listen to music, games, TV, you name it. The beauty of these products are that you can muffle out the outside noise and, at the same time, be able to listen to whatever you like without disturbing those around you.

Well, Bose has decided that they are now far too good for such obnoxious devices. As such, they have designed what can only be called the ‘shoulder phone’. Yes, instead of wearing them over your ears where whatever garbage you’re listening to can only be inflicted upon yourself, they now sit on your shoulder like a punk with his ghetto blaster in the 1980’s.

Is this a joke?

No, but we wish that it was. In fairness, I totally get that wearing earphones can be a pain. If you don’t get sweaty in the ear area then after a while even the nicest pair can get uncomfortable. These though are the unnecessary answer to a problem that barely exists at all.

The only benefit I can see from this is the ability to share your listening or viewing habits with everyone around you. Does Bose seriously think that people are going to want to wear these in public? It’s no coincidence that in the marketing photo the woman pictures just happens to be at home.

Personally, I don’t know about you, but if given the option, I’d rather wear a noose than these.

