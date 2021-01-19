Reddit Bot Can Turn Arguments into Phoenix Wright Cases

It surprises many to learn that I’m not actually that overly active on Reddit. I mean, for a self-confessed eloquent troll like myself, it does seem to represent something of my natural habitat. – I am, however, fully aware that more often than not, popular Reddit posts on even mildly contentious subjects can lead to some pretty spectacular arguments and, put simply, I already have enough drama in my life!

Following the creation of a new Bot tool, however, I might feel more inclined to check some of those Reddit threads out as Micah Price has found a way to turn such disagreements into exceptionally amusing (and disturbingly well suited) Phoenix Wright-style court cases!

Reddit Bot Turns Arguments into Phoenix Wright Cases!

The Bot specifically looks to grab the comments of the two most popular (well, consistent) posters on the thread and then looks to represents their ‘cases’ under the guise of Phoenix Wright and Miles Edgeworth in a court battle. – Put simply, despite this being quite a simple concept, when it’s put into action the results are actually pretty amazing and if you want to see an example of this, you can check out the video below!

Where Can I Check It Out?

The code to make these Phoenix Wright court battles occur has been made entirely open-source and, as I understand it, the only thing necessary for this to be active in your favorite Reddit threads is simply for the admin of the group to enable it. – If you do, therefore, want to have a look at that information, you can check it out via the link here! – We should, however, emphasize that this Bot does not yet work on all Reddit threads, but where it does, I daresay you can check out some amazing (if sometimes mildly bizarre) ‘court’ cases!

Alternatively, if you want to show the Bots creator some love, you can check out his YouTube channel here!

