Bowser Beaten In Super Mario 64 Without A Joystick

Super Mario 64 With No Joystick

I think many would agree that in terms of iconic games, Super Mario 64 is very much up there with the best. It is remarkable how despite the game now being over 20 years old, it remains so popular with fans. Particularly those from the speedrunning community who seem intent on completing this in the fastest time possible or, adversely, under very strict conditions.

The latest run to appear online, however, is certainly a bit strange. YouTuber UncommentatedPannen (whose channel you can visit here) has managed the amazing feat of beating Bowser without ever using the joystick.

How Is This Possible?

Well, it first requires an understanding of the words and very specific terminology. Did you notice, for example, how I didn’t use the word controller? Well, that’s basically the crux of it. While you are allowed to use controller inputs, you can’t use the analogue controller to move Mario. In other words, you have to use, jumps, enemies or your environment to move him around.

It might sound impossible, but as the video below shows you, it’s entirely possible!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TAS

Now, before you go applauding his amazing skills, we do need to note that this is a TAS (tool-assisted speedrun). If you’re unfamiliar with the term, this means that a computer is essentially making all the inputs. While this does sound like cheating, it still requires an amazing level of skill, patience and dedication to program all of these inputs in to ensure they activate at the correct time.

All in all, it’s very clever and impressive stuff. You have to admit as well, you wouldn’t have thought this was possible!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!