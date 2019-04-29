‘Boyz n the Hood’ Director John Singleton Has Died

Taken Off Life Support Earlier Monday

American film maker John Singleton has passed away at the age of 51.

He is mostly known for his directorial debut Boyz n the Hood (1991). A movie which launched several careers including Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ice Cube. Furthermore, he has also directed various blockbuster movies such as 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) and Four Brothers (2005).

Singleton initially checked himself into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles last week. He had just returned from Costa Rica and was experiencing problems with his legs. After which, he suffered a stroke at the hospital and lapsed into a coma. Today, surrounded by family, he was taken off life support.

“We are sad to relay that John Singleton has died. John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends. We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time.”

Singleton at the set of Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Singleton is leaves five children and his wife, Akosua Gyamama Busia.

At the time of his death, he is working on several projects. Including producing the TV series Snowfall. Plus, a film biopic on Willy T. Ribbs, the first black American to compete in the Indy 500.