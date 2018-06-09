Brand New Halloween Film Releases It’s First Trailer

Halloween is coming back and they have released their first trailer

I am a fairly big fan of horror films, albeit not massive. I watch them, I enjoy them, but I don’t generally tend to go out of my way unless on the rare occasion something really interesting comes along and this might just be it.

We have known for a little while that a brand new Halloween was in the works. Yes, Michael Myers truly is indestructible and with already a massive number of sequels produced, this one seems a little different.

Rather than an outright sequel, this seems to be more of an attempt at a modern reboot. It does, however, have some interesting points referencing back to the original film. Not only will Jamie Lee Curtis reprise the role that launched her career, but also the original Michael Myers himself, Nick Castle, is also returning! This isn’t, of course, the first time that Jamie Lee Curtis has returned to the series, but it seems that we’re being asked to mostly forget about the sequels to date and simply look back to the original.

What do we know?

Well, this film does appear to be a direct sequel to the original. It says that Michael Myers was captured and has been in prison for 40 years. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) has been keeping up to date with events hoping that one day he will escape. Why? Because she wants to kill him!

While some might be cynical, this film is full of good vibes. Not only is John Carpenter onboard, the original film’s director, but also it is in the hands of Blumhouse Productions who have been one of the horror powerhouses in recent years.

I’m not necessarily guaranteeing this will be a classic, but similar to the recent IT remake, this looks like it could breath fresh life into a franchise many believed was past its prime.

Halloween releases at Cinemas worldwide on October 18th.

