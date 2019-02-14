Breaking Bad Movie Confirmed To Be Coming To Netflix

Breaking Bad Movie

I must admit that I didn’t get into Breaking Bad until a year or two after the show had ended. This is, however, largely how I like to play things. It gives me the opportunity (if I like the first few episodes or season) to really get into it and binge watch it to completion. I daresay, however, that there are still some of you out there who have never seen the TV series. If so, you’re probably like how I used to be. ‘This can’t possibly be as good as people make it out to be’. Well, putting it simply, if you do have that opinion, then you’re wrong. Breaking Bad is arguably the best TV show ever made. And no, that isn’t hyperbole. I watch a lot of TV shows.

Since the show ended in 2013, however, one of the most asked questions surrounding the show surrounds whether it would make a comeback or even a film adaptation? This isn’t, incidentally, overlooking spin-off ‘Better Call Saul’ which is nearly as awesome.

Will There Be A Film?

Well, following reports from last November, creator Vince Gilligan was reportedly working on a film based on the series. Although details were not known (and still aren’t) we did at least know for a fact that something was being done. Well, in a report via CNET, it seems that a film may indeed be on the way with Netflix and AMC being cited as the airing channels.

What Do We Think?

This is just a rumour, but one that does make more than a little sense. The aforementioned Better Call Saul is currently an AMC and Netflix exclusive and, as such, any logical progression of the franchise would likely be made through these outlets. We’re not, of course, confirming that the film is definitely happening. Let alone if Walter and Jesse will appear in it.

It does, however, seem that the likelihood of it becoming a reality may have taken a tiny step forward.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!