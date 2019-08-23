Breaking Bad Movie Has Reportedly Already Been Filmed

It’s hard to believe that it has now been 6 years since Breaking Bad concluded. Admittedly, that time has been well-filled with the excellent spin-off series focusing on lawyer Saul Goodman’s early life. It seems, however, that Saul might have some news on the Breaking Bad movie.

In a report via FilmSlash, Bob Odenkirk (who plays Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman) has confirmed that the filming of the movie has now been completed!

Breaking Bad Movie Filming Has Concluded

Speaking in an interview, Bob Odenkirk has said:

“I’ve heard so many different things about it, but I am excited about the Breaking Bad movie. I can’t wait to see it…I don’t know what people know and don’t know. [And I] find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret.”

We must admit, the fact that the filming has already completed has come as a total surprise to us. I mean, we only learned that it was being considered late last year. In fact, the last news we heard on the subject was that it was going to be a Netflix exclusive!

What Do We Know About It?

The rumour mill is suggesting that the film will act as an official sequel to the series. We will follow Jesse Pinkman after his escape from Nazi captivity and, I guess, see how he copes in a world that may (or may not) have Walter White as both his best friend and worst enemy.

With a release date expected in 2020, this is definitely something to look forward to!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Breaking Bad? What do you think about the ‘Better Call Saul’ spin-off? – Let us know in the comments!