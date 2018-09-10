British Airways Reveal Major Data Security Breach

Sadly, data security breaches and scandals are too common an affair these days. As more and more businesses look to transition to being almost completely online based, it opens up a whole new world of security too many of them do not put enough thought or attention into.

The most recent of these comes from British Airways as in a report via the BBC, a successful data hack has claimed the details of thousands of customers.

How Did This Happen?

The hack reportedly occurred between the 21st of August until the 8th of September. During that time it is believed that e-mail address, names and even bank details (including the 3 digit security code) for thousands of customers may have been stolen. British Airways confirmed the hack, they have not, however, said how it happened.

Based on the information taken though, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to suggest it had something to do with the online booking process. In other words, the website itself was hacked with a phishing script placed on it.

Some Friendly Advice

Based on the nature of the hack, the advice moving forward is quite simple. If you have used your card or account with them during this period, it’s possibly a good idea to check your account activity. Also, you may want to contact your bank to arrange some fresh security details. We can confirm that Barclays is already giving advice on this via their telephone automated service. So you might have a little wait on your hands.

What do you think? Have you used British Airways recently? Going to check your account? – Let us know in the comments!