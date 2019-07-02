Bruce Campbell Confirms New Evil Dead Game is NOT VR

Evil Dead Video Game

Apparently, there is a new Evil Dead game currently in production. Being a huge fan of the series (long before it was cool) I must admit that I was somewhat surprised I hadn’t heard of this before. If Bruce Campbell tells me it’s so, however, who am I to question him?

Following a post on his Twitter account, however, there is a key point he would like to clarify. Namely, that although the game is still on the way for PC and consoles, it is not going to be a VR release.

Why Do People Think It Was VR?

Earlier this year, when asked about the game, Bruce Campbell (who plays Deadite slater ‘Ashley Williams’) said: “There is an Evil Dead video game out – a fully immersive video game probably within a year. I’m not sure about the day. There will be variations of that.”

It seems though that a lot of people really leapt onto that ‘immersive’ work and, as such, came to the conclusion that it would be a VR game. Well, Bruce himself has taken to Twitter to confirm that this is not the case.

Hey, groovy gamers, this is a swell time to clarify some incorrect info that might be out there (including from me!): the upcoming Evil Dead video game is being developed for consoles and PC, not VR. Sorry for any confusion. Game on! #MyBoomstickIsTooBigForVR #EvilDeadTheGame pic.twitter.com/Jqh2BGW82p — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) July 1, 2019

What Do We Think?

It’s been a long time since we saw an official gaming release from the Evil Dead franchise. So long, in fact, that I bet a lot of you didn’t know that games had actually been made at all. The thing is though, despite some mildly ‘clunky’ aspects, they were rather good! The first game, in particular, is basically a love letter to the film trilogy which, of course, features Mr Campbell reprising his role in a voice acting capacity.

So, while this upcoming release might have been under my radar, there’s a nice big ‘ping’ coming through now! – Groovy!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!