BT Partners with Google Stadia in UK Broadband Bundle

Launching late last year, I think it’s pretty safe to say that the Google Stadia has so far gotten off to a rough start. Being one of the first dedicated game streaming platforms, reviews from both critics and the community have been mixed at best.

Following an announcement on the BT website, however, a major partnership deal will see Google Stadia Premiere Edition being offered for free with any qualifying BT broadband package.

Could this be just the shot in the arm the Stadia needed in the UK?

BT Announces Google Stadia Partnership

The partnership will see the Google Stadia Premiere Edition offered for free for any customer who purchases any of the following broadband deals:

Superfast Broadband 2

Ultrafast Fibre 100,

Ultrafast Fibre 250 services

With Google recommending 35Mbps for Stadia 4K streaming, one of the biggest factors to how good this will be for you will largely rest on how solid your internet connection is. While ‘Superfast’ can offer speeds of up to 67Mbps, this clearly isn’t going to be achievable for all. In addition, FTTP coverage in the UK is still exceptionally limited meaning that only a handful of you probably qualify for those packages.

What Do We Think?

On the whole, it seems like a very smart business deal between BT and Google. The former because, comparatively, their broadband is usually notably more expensive than their competition. This does, therefore, at least add a cherry to the top of the cake. And for the latter? Well, because Google Stadia sales are, so far, not overly encouraging.

If you are, therefore, looking for a new broadband provider, this certainly warrants some consideration.

For more information, you can check out the official BT promotional page via the link here!

What do you think? Would you be interested in any of these deals? Would getting a Google Stadia make any difference to who you choose for broadband? – Let us know in the comments!