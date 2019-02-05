Bubsy Game Hits Kickstarter For DLC Content

Bubsy Hits Kickstarter But Not For A New Game

They say that a cat has nine lives and it’s a theory that’s certainly being put to the test with the Bubsy franchise. Since his first appearance in the early 90s, I think it isn’t too harsh to say that practically every game he has headed has been mediocre at best and bloody awful for the vast majority.

With a brand new set to launch this April, there was initially something of a little confusion surrounding a Kickstarter that had been launched. I mean, why would you need a Kickstarter for a game set to release?

Well, this is a fundraiser for something very unique. Certainly something I’ve never heard before. They’re actually trying to get money to fund DLC!

Help Us Make DLC… Please!

Yes, bizarrely, publisher Accolade has launched a Kickstarter looking for $25,000 to create some DLC for the game.

While clearly some of the tiers allow you to get a copy of the game, the incentives for the funding largely seem to surround creating skins and additional audio content. The latter of which will likely not drum up much support as many consider Bubsy to be one of the most obnoxious characters ever created.

He is the gaming equivalent of Poochie from the Simpsons. Sadly, however, at the moment his planet doesn’t need him!

Given that it hasn’t even cracked £100 (at the time of writing), however, I think this might be rather amusing. You can check out the Kickstarter via the link here!

What do you think? Are you a fan of the franchise? – Let us know in the comments!