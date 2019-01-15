Buffalo Unveils the LinkStation 220DR with WD Red Drives

New Dual-Bay High-Performance Buffalo NAS

Buffalo is announcing their new LinkStation 220DR NAS. It is a dual-bay solution that comes with Western Digital‘s WD Red drives for reliability and performance.

The LinkStation 220DR combines an easy user interface with high-performance hard disk drives optimised for RAID and NAS environments. Additionally, the LinkStation 220DR is affordable and aimed at intensive data storage for the digital household.  Buffalo offers the 220DR in 2, 4, 6, or 8 TB capacities, all with a 3-year warranty.

In terms of ease of use, the 220DR comes ready right out of the box. It is already pre-configured and can be set-up via laptop or smartphone as well.

Access to your data is also possible remotely through Buffalo’s Private Cloud. The data is securely stored on the NAS itself and not on any 3rd party Cloud service. Moreover, the NAS is DLNA and Twonky Beam-ready to stream up to four HD films simultaneously. So the NAS can act as a digital media server.

How Much is the Buffalo LinkStation 220DR?

The LinkStation 220DR is available now in four different capacity variants. The 2TB version has an MSRP of £209, while the 4TB starts at £249. Meanwhile, the 6TB version has an MSRP of £279 and lastly, the 8TB version costs £349.

