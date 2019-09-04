Bully 2 Screenshots are Confirmed by the Source as Fake

For nearly a year now there have been rumours that Rockstar Games was working on a sequel to its highly popular (yet somewhat underrated) Bully game. With absolutely nothing confirmed (not that Rockstar Games is the best for teasing us) we have taken nearly all of these with a huge pinch of salt.

Last month, however, a Twitter user posted images online which he claimed to be taken from the game. It sent the community into something of a minor storm that a Bully 2 confirmation was just around the corner!

Well, we’re sorry to throw a damp towel over the hype, but in a follow-up post, however, the Twitter user has since admitted that these were created by him and are, therefore, fake.

Bully 2 Screenshots Were Fake

Now, we should note that it is entirely possible that Rockstar Games may be working on Bully 2. If they are, however, then similar to the Red Dead Redemption 2 PC port, they are keeping quiet about it! Many would, however, wish that they’d at least confirm that something was in development. GTA 6, for example, would be nice!

Rumours like this, however, do generally often tend to find traction. Why? Well, quite frankly, a lot of people wanted this to be true. As such, when any news surrounding it is released it’s nearly always latched onto. It’d be like us posting that a Red Dead Redemption Remaster was in development. Albeit one sort of is, but not by Rockstar Games.

What Do We Think?

Bully 2 could very well be in development. As we noted earlier there have been more than a few rumours and some of them definitely have a ring of truth about them. The short version is, however, that rumours are best treated as such.

Until Rockstar Games formally announces it, for the moment it’s better not to get your hopes up! You’ll likely only find yourself getting constantly disappointed.

What do you think? Were you aware of this rumour? In addition, what’s the worst gaming rumour you’ve encountered recently? – Let us know in the comments!