Bungie Delays Destiny 2 DLC and ‘Free To Play’ Version

Destiny 2 has arguably always been something of a troubled game since its release a little under two years ago. While it was never outright bad, it did need a DLC release (Forsaken) to really help get things back on track. By that point, however, many would argue that the damage was already done.

That was, however, until Bungie officially acquired the rights to the franchise off Activision earlier this year. Since then, two major announcements were made. Namely, that a brand new (and extensive) DLC would be released and, in addition, a free-to-play model would be created.

In a report via GamesIndustry, however, despite both of these planned for release next month (September) Bungie has officially confirmed that both the DLC and free-to-play releases are now delayed until October.

Bungie Confirms Destiny 2 DLC and Free-To-Play Releases Are Delayed

It is, of course, a huge matter of curiosity about what Bungie can do for Destiny 2 in its post-Activision era. Many believe that they may actually find a way to reinvigorate its popularity and get the game firmly back in the public eye.

A free-to-play model will certainly help that hugely. Albeit, it should still be said that the best content for the game is within the DLC.

What Do We Think?

With both releases only delayed until October 1st, the good news is that if you have been looking forward to this, you’re not having to wait that much longer.

With these both being independent Bungie developments though, hopefully, this will spark a huge return to form for the series and (possibly) make it the game it always deserved to be!

What do you think? Do you play Destiny 2? – Let us know in the comments!