Bungie Hints At Adding Destiny 1 Content To Destiny 2

Bungie Hints At Upcoming Destiny Content

One of the biggest (and unexpected) gaming news stories of the year so far has to be Bungie purchasing the rights to Destiny from Activision. Admittedly, there were plenty of rumours that the most recent game in the franchise had not done particularly well in sales. Additionally, it was also well rumoured that Activision was looking to make some money after a disappointing financial year.

While the purchase of the franchise has seemingly confirmed that, sooner or later, Destiny 3 will happen, it seems that there is something potentially coming that will give many of the loyal fans something to be happy about.

Old Content To Return?

In a report via WCCFTech, Bungie has confirmed that they are currently considering bringing some of the content from Destiny 1 into the 2nd game.

Bungie’s Luke Smith has said: “The vast majority of the team is hard at work envisioning future experiences, enemies, and ways to play the Guardian you’ve been building since 2014. When I look ahead and think about Destiny and where it could go. I see a bright future. With roots in a memorable past. Not everything has been lost in the dark corners of time.”

What Could This Mean?

Well, at best, it potentially means that many aspects and dungeons from the original game might be brought into the fold. There are, in addition, also rumours of some form of ‘character importing’ to the 2nd game. Either way though, it seems that now Bungie owns the franchise, they plan to make use of it. Perhaps they can help try and get it back on the right track.

The future, however, is certainly looking more positive than it did a month ago.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Destiny? – Let us know in the comments!