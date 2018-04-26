Bungie Hire Destiny 2 YouTuber To Help Fix The Game

Destiny 2 Hire YouTube Personality To Help Fix the Game

Destiny 2 has been out now for around 6 months and I think it’s fairly safe to say that it has not had the success of the original title. Oh sure, it’s made a bunch of money and although I haven’t checked, I daresay the overall unit sales are on par if not better. That being said though, having played the game myself, it’s not very good. More accurately, it’s not very interesting and it, for me at least, got boring very quickly.

The problems with the game are well documented. The good news is though that Bungie is willing to acknowledge they’re not too certain how best to fix them.

As such, in a report via PCGamesN, they have taken the somewhat unusual step of recruiting one of the games most popular YouTube commentators to help try and solve the problems.

A unique approach to a difficult problem

Patrick ‘Holtzmann’ Casey is a well known YouTube personality. He is someone who has been a big fan of the series since the launch of the original game. As such, there are few better to give a good critical analysis of the current problems. As such, Bungie has hired him as a “gameplay specialist” to try and help them find effective solutions to the many problems Destiny 2 has.

It is hoped that his contributions, which appear to be on a 3-month basis, will help bring players like me back to the game. Personally, I’m not sure that it will work. It is, however, a good decision by Bungie and perhaps the most effective.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Destiny 2? Do you think this can help fix the problems it has? In addition, what would be necessary to bring you back or improve the game for you? – Let us know in the comments!