Burnout 3 Inspired ‘Dangerous Driving’ To Release On Epic Store

‘Dangerous Driving’ To Release On Epic Games Store

When it comes to arcade racing games, there are very few that are remembered more fondly than Burnout 3. When you, therefore, hear that a game is coming that takes it as a direct inspiration, you know it warrants attention.

Well, with ‘Dangerous Driving’ set to release in the very near future, a report via DSOGaming has confirmed that it is yet the latest big release heading to the Epic Games Store.

Three Fields Entertainment

The developer, Three Fields Entertainment, announced that this release was one of 4 planned for the new gaming platform.

“We have to date published 4 games on Steam and it was our intention that Dangerous Driving would also feature there. However, we have reached the conclusion that for now at least it is not a viable platform for us. This is not us being anti-Steam as it is clearly a great platform for many. It is purely that, for many reasons (many of which we take responsibility for) our games have just not sold on this platform compared to others we publish on.”

When Is It Out?

Dangerous Driving will release for the PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive. As for when it’s coming out? Well, the good news is that we don’t have too long to wait. It will release in just under a months time on April 9th.

If this wasn’t a good excuse to check out the Epic Games Store (presuming you haven’t already) then I can’t think of anything else that could tempt you!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!