Burnout Paradise Remastered PC Release Date Revealed

Burnout Paradise Remastered to come out in a few days.

Open-world racing game Burnout Paradise originally came out in 2008, and it received generally positive reviews. Back then, open-world racing games were quite popular, maybe because they also represented a fresh concept. Even by today’s standards, the original Burnout Paradise looks decent, and it’s definitely worthy of a good playthrough. However, Criterion Games is about to release a remastered version of this title, which will become available on PC on August 21. Moreover, those of you who want to test it before release can do so via Origin Access and Premier.

The PC edition of Burnout Paradise Remastered is now available on Origin Access and Premier, and will be available for the rest of you Burners to buy on August 21st! Thanks for your patience! Especially @Twitnewb74 🙂https://t.co/jxJaOi7ZOL pic.twitter.com/iDHtSidcFM — Criterion Games (@CriterionGames) August 16, 2018

What does Burnout Paradise Remastered include?

Apart from the original game, this version comprises eight add-on game packs. These packs came out during the Year of Paradise, and yes, Big Surf Island is also included. What’s really exciting is that the Remastered version comes with high-resolution textures. This means that you’ll actually be able to play Burnout Paradise in 4K, as long as your PC is up to the task. Sadly, owners of the original game will not receive it for free. However, they will benefit from a 75% discount, which is decent if you ask me.

Are you looking forward to this game?