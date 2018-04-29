Bykski Shows Off Real-Time Temperature Monitoring WC Fittings

/ 2 hours ago

Bykski Shows Off Real-Time Temperature Monitoring WC Fittings

Live Temperature Readout for Water Cooling Setups

Cooling manufacturer Bykski has a neat new device specifically for water-cooling enthusiasts. It is the Bykski T-TME-SE-AL and B-VGA-SC-AL fittings which show real-time temperatures of the fluid passing through them. The display is a small HD LCD screen that is visually striking yet functional, making any custom loop even better. The piece is made of aviation-grade aluminium with G1/4 threads so it is widely compatible with most setups.

The B-TME-SE-AL is for regular tubes, while the B-VGA-SC-AL fits directly on Bykski GPU blocks. Both are available in either black or gray colour options, and come with a 3-year warranty.

How Does the B-TME-SE-AL Work?

There is a thermistor in the inlet screw which  reads the liquid’s current temperature as it passes through. It is ideal that users install the Upon placing the B-TME-SE-AL on the main loop tubing for optimal readout.

Users can choose to display a curve or progress bar to monitor  thermal behaviour. Whichever one is  easier to ready or the preferred look. This way, users will know immediately whenever the loop needs servicing, or if one of the pumps fail.

How Does the B-VGA-SC-AL Work?

The B-VGA-SC-AL on the other hand is for VGA blocks and installs directly to the side. It works the same way as the B-TME-SE-AL, the the exception being that it uses a combination of acrylic + aluminium. This is so that it fits with the Bykski VGA block aesthetics. Plus, it lets users see the coolant passing through the side as well.

For more information or for ordering directly, check out their official website at Bykski.com.

 

Topics: , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja