Bykski Shows Off Real-Time Temperature Monitoring WC Fittings

Live Temperature Readout for Water Cooling Setups

Cooling manufacturer Bykski has a neat new device specifically for water-cooling enthusiasts. It is the Bykski T-TME-SE-AL and B-VGA-SC-AL fittings which show real-time temperatures of the fluid passing through them. The display is a small HD LCD screen that is visually striking yet functional, making any custom loop even better. The piece is made of aviation-grade aluminium with G1/4 threads so it is widely compatible with most setups.

The B-TME-SE-AL is for regular tubes, while the B-VGA-SC-AL fits directly on Bykski GPU blocks. Both are available in either black or gray colour options, and come with a 3-year warranty.

How Does the B-TME-SE-AL Work?

There is a thermistor in the inlet screw which reads the liquid’s current temperature as it passes through. It is ideal that users install the Upon placing the B-TME-SE-AL on the main loop tubing for optimal readout.

Users can choose to display a curve or progress bar to monitor thermal behaviour. Whichever one is easier to ready or the preferred look. This way, users will know immediately whenever the loop needs servicing, or if one of the pumps fail.

How Does the B-VGA-SC-AL Work?

The B-VGA-SC-AL on the other hand is for VGA blocks and installs directly to the side. It works the same way as the B-TME-SE-AL, the the exception being that it uses a combination of acrylic + aluminium. This is so that it fits with the Bykski VGA block aesthetics. Plus, it lets users see the coolant passing through the side as well.

For more information or for ordering directly, check out their official website at Bykski.com.