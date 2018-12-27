C64 Mini Makers Tease Full-Size Commodore 64 Prototype

Actual-Size Commodore 64 Revival Incoming

The C64 mini was announced last year which is essentially a compact version of the retro games console. The device joins the retro gaming revival sweeping the gaming landscape, following the lead of Nintendo with the NES classic. This is not a bad idea considering how well these devices sell.

However, now Retro Games Ltd., the same makers of the C64 mini are teasing a full-size prototype for fans of the original Commodore 64. It will simply go by the name “THEC64” and it will look and feel largely the same.

It has a fully functional integrated keyboard with the same style keycaps and font (although not yet finalized). It will most likely connect to modern screens via HDMI like the C64 mini.

When Will THEC64 Arrive?

According to Retro Games Ltd., this device will be available starting 2019. Noting that “for a variety of reasons, we also can’t yet confirm the delivery date.”

The photos so far merely are to prove that they are indeed working on it and well ahead of schedule.

The C64 Mini includes 64 games already inside and is currently only $49 USD via Amazon.com. Normally, the regular price for this device is $79 USD.