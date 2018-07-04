Cadbury Launch Web Competition To Design A New Dairy Milk

Cadbury Launch Website Competition For People To Design A New Dairy Milk

In the UK, there are few chocolate brands better known than Cadbury. With their chocolates and sweets, we all generally tend to have our favourites. Personally, I’m a bit of a fan of a Fruit and Nut or a Crunchie. As a brand though, they are always looking to try new things and this time they’re giving you the chance to win!

In a brand new competition, Cadbury has launched a website where people can submit their own design for a brand new chocolate bar.

Design A Chocolate Bar!

Yes, you can be your very own Willy Wonka and create your own chocolate bar. Better still, with prizes on offer, you can win big. The only real condition to the competition is that your chocolate bar must be based on the following ingredients.

Nuts – hazelnuts, pecans, almonds, pistachios and cashews

Fruit – raisins, cranberries, apple, raspberries, apricots, mixed berries, limes, oranges, peaches, blueberries, bananas, grapefruit, lychees, watermelon, cherries, figs, passion fruit, strawberries, pineapple, tropical, melon, lemon and pear.

Herbs and spices – Ginger, cinnamon, clove, rosemary, tarragon, lemon grass, mint, basil, chilli, black pepper and sea salt.

Medium – cookies, shortcake, rice crisps, oats, Oreo, wafer, cornflakes, pretzels, sprinkles, speculoos, popcorn, Daim, crunchy corn, gluten-free biscuit, crunchy caramel, honeycomb, mint pieces and digestive biscuits.

Wildcard – popping candy, rose, Toblerone, liquorice, yoghurt berry granola, bubblegum, tomato, Dijon mustard and elderflower.

Chewy – animal jellies, cola jellies, fudge, brownie, raspberry fudge, caramel nuggets, toffee, salted caramel chips, cookie dough and marshmallow.

Creamy – coconut, white chocolate chips, vanilla and ice cream.

Drinks – coffee, spearmint tea, lemon green tea and lemon and ginger tea.

So Many Flavours!

Overall, there are about 90,000 different potential combinations you can make with those ingredients, so feel free to go nuts (not literally – well, not unless you want to!).

The lucky winner will receive a year’s supply of their own creation and also get a free trip to their chocolate factory!

You can visit the competition website here!

What do you think? A great promotional idea? What’s your favourite Cadbury bar/sweet? – Let us know in the comments!