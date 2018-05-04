Call of Duty WWII Launches Free Multiplayer Weekend

Call of Duty is perhaps one of the best known and most popular first-person shooter franchises out there. Offering a style of play that is a little more arcade based (and accessible) than its competitors, every release is usually backed up with colossal sales figures. The regular release of DLC and the now obligatory ‘zombie mode’ is certainly one of the major selling points of the titles.

If you haven’t played the latest game, then it’s good news! Activision has made Call of Duty WWII free to play for the weekend. Well, that’s not quite true. The multiplayer side of the game has gone free to play. They couldn’t give you the single player as you could probably get through that by the time the promotion ends.

While this might sound good though, this is perhaps a bit of a sour offering they are making.

Dwindling Players

Call of Duty WWII, particularly on the PC, has a problem with cheaters. It’s certainly not the first time this has happened in a COD game, I still have nightmares about MW2. As such, in a report via PCGames it has been reported that concurrent player figures on Steam show the multiplayer levels are regularly below 1000 players. This, of course, does not really take into account consoles, which are included in the free-weekend and are also the franchises most popular home.

So when you take low player count and a game which seems to have a big problem with cheaters, you have to ask yourself, despite this being free, is it really worth your time?

I can’t answer that for you and I can’t argue that free is still free. I am tempted to give it a go myself, but I’m still not sure I’ve forgiven COD. At least, not in multiplayer mode.

What do you think? Are you going to try this free weekend out? – Let us know in the comments!