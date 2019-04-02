Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ‘Blackout’ Goes Free to Play in April

Enjoy a Month of Free CoD-style Battle Royale

Activision is announcing that for the month of April, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s ‘Blackout’ battle royale mode will be free to play. This is the longest free trial players have gotten so far, four times longer than the free event back in January.

Normally Blackout is only available through the full £50 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer game. This version also comes with a co-op Zombie mode. However, there is also a cheaper £35 “Battle Edition” version available which only has the multiplayer and Blackout mode.

Just like other battle royale games, Blackout mode lets up to 100 CoD players fight on a single map until only one remains.

Obviously, this is so Activision can gain more ground against the likes of Apex Legends, Fortnite and other battle royale games. It has long been rumoured that Blackout will go completely free to play, but it seems that Activision is only willing to go as far as a month long for now.

The promotion also coincides the the launch of the latest Blackout map called ‘Alcatraz’.

Can My System Run Call of Duty: Black Ops 4?

Minimum Requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 or higher (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Video Card: GeForce GTX 660 2 GB / GeForce GTX 1050 2GB or Radeon HD 7950 2 GB

Memory: 8 GB

Recommended Requirements