Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PC Requirements Revealed!

With the recently announced delay of Cyberpunk 2077, Activision is probably more than a little happy with the fact that their November release of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is going to come out in a significantly less congested period on the gaming calendar. If you were, however, looking forward to playing this on your PC, then knowing exactly what system requirements are necessary is an important step.

Well, following an update to the game’s official website, you can wonder no longer as we now have full, final, and surprisingly detailed confirmation of what your PC is going to need to run this game!

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PC Requirements

Starting with both the minimum and recommended settings, both of the system requirements listed are surprisingly benign and, as such, if you’re PC is getting a little on the dated side of the technological charts, you still shouldn’t have too many problems getting this to run on your system.

Even on the more ‘high-end’ levels of graphical performance, while having one of the new Nvidia 30XX graphics cards certainly seems beneficial for all that RTX graphical glory, even a Nvidia 1080 is still more than capable of holding its own.

On something of a moderate downbeat, however, it is hard to ignore that, similar to Call of Duty Modern Warfare, this game will require a hefty chunk of storage space! – Specifically, 250GB if you want all that ‘Ultra RTX’ glitz and glamor!

When Is It Out?

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will release on the PC on November 13th and, as above, with Cyberpunk 2077 pushed back until December 10th, if you were suffering from a moral conundrum of which game to pump most of your time (or money) into, well, at least you don’t have that issue any longer!

