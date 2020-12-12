The latest Call of Duty is here at last, with the release of Black Ops Cold War. Anyone else think the name is a bit long though? Even CODBlopsCow doesn’t quite have the right ring to it. Rename suggestions in the comments!? Alas, back on topic for a moment. This game is packed with one of the broadest range of graphics features we’ve ever seen, allowing you to fine tune the visuals and the performance on an astonishing level. However, what settings should you go nuts with and which should you leave alone? That’s where things get very, very complicated.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Performance Analysis

I’ll be putting the game through its paces on the latest Intel i9-10900K processor paired up with an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super courtesy of the MSI Creator P100X 10th PC I recently reviewed. So, a pretty high-end system, and we should be able to enjoy a good mixture of high refresh rate tests and ray tracing performance too. I’ll have the high definition asset pack installed by default, and I’ll be using the campaign installation for the purpose of benchmarking, rather than the multiplayer. Frustratingly though, they’ve put in a redonkulous amount of graphics options for you to play with and absolutely zero tools to benchmark reliably. Thanks Activision, top work there.

About Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

“1981. The Cold War is at its peak. World powers grapple for control and a hidden threat looms. In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players will engage in deniable operations, fighting the battles that never happened to stop a conspiracy decades in the making” – Callofduty.com

Launch Trailer