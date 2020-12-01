Call of Duty: Cold War Patch Makes Levelling Weapons Faster

Having played Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for about 20-ish hours so far, I must admit that I still haven’t entirely made my mind up about the game. Well, more accurately, if the multiplayer specifically is actually any good or not. – I daresay I’m not alone in this opinion either as it doesn’t take a genius to see that the online game modes do have a number of quite significant problems. Inconsistent spawn zones, over (or under) powered weapons, and of the relatively few maps available, I’d argue that probably only half of them were actually somewhat decent.

One of the biggest open criticisms of the game so far, however, has largely fallen on the weapons and, more specifically, the amount of ‘grind’ necessary to fully unlock all of the add-on equipment. Yes, playing the game more should see you rewarded accordingly, but for someone new coming up against an opponent with the most obscenely tricked out AK47, this will generally lead to a lot of frustration and (probably) a hugely negative KDR.

Following a report via Eurogamer, however, Treyarch has confirmed the release of a new patch for Call of Duty: Cold War that should see the weapon XP grind made a little easier moving forward.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Following the announcement, Treyarch has said:

“Coming out of last week’s 2XP + 2WXP event, we’ve made some additional tuning changes to global Weapon XP earn rates across the board. Starting today, you’ll now level up your weapons and unlock more attachments faster than the previous standard rate in both MP and Zombies.”

How big a problem was this though? Well, given that rough estimates suggested that you needed around 1,200 kills with a weapon to fully unlock of its attachments, that’s a hell of a lot of effort you could be pumping into a gun that, ultimately, may simply be outclassed by other arguably overpowered choices. For example, over the first few weeks of the game, it didn’t take the community long to notice that the MP5 was insanely OP and if you were attempting to patiently grind out the XM4, you quickly saw just how lacking it was in comparison.

What Do We Think?

Between Cold War and Modern Warfare, I think I still prefer playing the latter. Put simply, I think (in terms of the multiplayer modes) it’s simply the better game. That being said, however, Call of Duty: Cold War is very new and with practically all first-person-shooters, there is a balance still yet to be struck in online modes. With more content updates and patches, however, if you too have been getting mixed feelings from it, all going well, it will (and should) improve in the coming weeks.

Updates like this, however, will undoubtedly help!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!