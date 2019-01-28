Call of Duty is Still the Best Selling Console Game Franchise

10 Years and Counting

Activision‘s Call of Duty video game franchise is still the best-selling console game franchise in the US for 2018, according to the NDP market research group. That makes it the best-selling video game franchise for 10 years in a row. Next year, they just might be able to call a Gunship if they continue the streak to 11.

This best selling trend of course, was first set by Modern Warfare 2 all the way back in 2009. They then followed this up with the success of Black Ops and Modern Warfare 3. Although all of this would not have happened without the success of previous Call of Duty games. Call of Duty 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in particular were massive critical and commercial successes.

Despite ditching the single player aspect, Black Ops 4 proved to be a fast seller. In fact, it made over $1 billion in under a month since its October 12 release. It also helps that Black Ops 4 launched on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 simultaneously, besting both Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey in October and November. Although Red Dead Redemption 2 eventually took the sales crown of the month in December 2018.

What Does Activision Think of Call of Duty’s Success?

Obviously, the company is very happy and grateful for the success. In a statement on their blog recently, Activision thanked fans for all the support through the years.