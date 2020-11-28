Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 to Get Remastered?

It seems that putting aside the more recent launches from the Call of Duty franchise, Activision is currently rather keen on giving older games in the series the ‘remaster’ treatment. For example, we’ve already seen a remastered release of both Modern Warfare 1 and 2. And following a report via ChipHell, it seems that this trend may be set to continue with Modern Warfare 3!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Remastered?

We should note that, at the time of writing, Activision certainly hasn’t confirmed anything regarding a Modern Warfare 3 remaster and, as such, you should take this with a grain of salt. If true, however, and the sources do seem to be pretty adamant that development is already well in progress, the main question that will undoubtedly come from fans is whether the game will include online multiplayer.

Why is this important? Well, as you may recall, the remaster of MW 1 & 2 only included the original campaign game modes. Likely due to Activision not wanting to create any player base conflict with the new ‘Modern Warfare’ and ‘Warzone’. A factor that will undoubtedly be set to now continue given the launch of ‘Cold War’. – And yes, we’ll admit that the naming of these games is starting to get a little confusing in a written format!

What Do We Think?

If this is happening, and we certainly suspect that it is, we can likely expect a formal announcement likely in the early part of 2021. As above, with the recent release of ‘Cold War’, it’s unlikely Activision will want this to come too hot on its heels. Albeit, the lack of multiplayer will remove part of the problem there.

I must admit though, the idea of this eventually arriving as a trilogy pack (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 1-3) does sound pretty awesome and, quite frankly, I think they offered the best campaign modes the franchise has ever seen!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!