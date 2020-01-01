Call of Duty Modern Warfare Adds New ‘Grind’ Mode

Against all my expectations, I think Call of Duty Modern Warfare was one of the best (if not the best) game I played in 2019. Admittedly, it has its faults, but if you were to have told me this a year ago, I’d have probably laughed at you rather a lot.

One of the biggest plus marks surrounding the game, however, is that Activision has been very keen to push fresh and new content since its launch. The latest, however, is a very welcome (albeit technically not entirely new) addition.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Adds ‘Grind’ Mode

Any longterm fan of the franchise will undoubtedly remember the ‘Grind’ game mode which originally made its debut in Call of Duty: Ghosts. While I’ll leave it to the official description to give you the gist of it, the short version is that it’s a style of the game that attempts to shift the focus off having one specific target or goal.

The official description of the new game mode reads as follows:

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare debuts another way to experience multiplayer with Grind. The mode originated in Call of Duty: Ghosts and has been available in other versions with other names like Stockpile and Fracture. Grind, however, has its own set of objectives, rules, and strategies. Grind combines rules from Kill Confirmed and Hardpoint adding multiple levels of tactics into an already tension-filled battlefield. Kills in this mode must be confirmed by picking up dog tags from fallen players and taking them to an objective location to score points for your team. The objective rotates around the map making it even more of a challenge to earn points. You can collect more than one dog tag as they are stackable, then deliver multiple tags to the objective at once. If you are killed while carrying dog tags, you will drop all of your tags, plus an additional one for yourself. You can also collect tags of fallen teammates, similar to Kill Confirmed, to deny tag collection by the enemy team.”

When is it Out?

Depending on your region, the ‘Grind’ mode may already be out. Having just logged into my account I can confirm ‘Grind’ is now on the multiplayer list and, having been tempted into one round just to try it out, it does seem like a fun new addition.

Will it be for everyone? Probably not. Then again, I have a pathological hatred for certain maps and modes in this game and I daresay many of you have your own preferences too. Just remember though, if nothing else, it’s free addition and you can’t argue with that!

If you haven’t checked out Call of Duty Modern Warfare yet, you can visit the official website via the link here! – Better still, the game is currently on sale!

