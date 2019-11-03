Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PC Gets a Huge 8GB Patch

I have to admit that since the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare last month, the game has successfully been able to drag me back into the franchise for the first time in 10 years. Not that I’m complaining.

While playing with friends (both on PC and console) has been a genuinely fun experience, what has perhaps surprised me the most (particularly in this modern gaming world) is that this launched in a very solid state. Yes, there are problems, but truthfully not many of them.

If you are, however, planning on jumping in for some Call of Duty action on your PC today, then you might want to get your Battle.net launcher open now. A huge 8GB patch has arrived to look to fix some of the little problems lurking within Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

As part of the official patch notes, the update includes the following fixes/repairs:

More fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability across all platforms

Battlechatter has been removed from tactical, one-life modes

APCs and Tanks in Ground War no longer award points towards a nuke

Fix for charms affecting weapon performance when firing from the hip

Claymores: Stun grenades can now force claymores into a disabled state for 3 seconds

Footsteps: Adjustments to tame the 3rd person footsteps. They will now filter out based on occlusion more.

Fix to an issue where Tac Inserts could cause players to spawn out of bounds

Fix for the gold camo not unlocking on the .357

Playlist Update NVG (TDM only) Ground War Gunfight Kill Confirmed FFA



What Do We Think?

Having tried the patch, there are definite improvements in the overall feel of the game. Particularly to the aforementioned ‘footsteps’ which I did notice as a problem myself. Admittedly, there are still a few issues lurking within the game. As above, however, I can’t stress enough just how surprisingly good this game has been since its release.

If you are, therefore, sitting on the fence with this one, I can thoroughly recommend it and, despite the huge size of this 8GB patch making it appear that this was (or is) a bit of a mess, it honestly really isn’t!

For more information on the game or update, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!