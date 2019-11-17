Call of Duty MW Datamine Reveals Battle Royale Mode Details

With the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare proving to be very popular with fans (both old and new) to the franchise, there is an inescapable truth about all games of this type. Namely, that sooner or later, a battle royale mode is bound to be added.

It’s a trend that, love it or loathe it, few developers are currently brave enough to ignore for too long.

So, why do we mention this? Well, following a Reddit post a user has conducted a huge datamine of the game’s files and believes they have found at least some clues as to what we can expect!

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale

Having found some of the map files, the ‘battle royale’ location is believed to have been identified as well as some of the key ‘points of interest’ on it. Digging a little deeper, however, the battle royale mode (based on the map and other information) is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious to date with a rumoured 200 players being able to participate in a single game.

Some of the key mode features have been listed as follows:

  • Player Count: 200
  • Playlists: Solo (1), Duos (2), and Squads (4)
  • End-Game Radar: On
  • Infiltration Option: C130
  • Pre-Game Lobby Free-for-All: On
  • Post-Game Exfiltration: Off
  • Max Health: 150
  • Last Stand Health: 100 / Revive Health: 30 / Timer: 60s / Revive Time: 7s
  • Friendly Fire Punish Limit: 2
  • Gulag: On

Will It Be Popular?

This new trend of game mode is certainly not loved by all. As I said earlier, however, this Call of Duty is (perhaps surprisingly) really striking a chord with the community. As such, as and when this arrives, we can see this game mode being hugely popular.

Will it be as good as the standard multiplayer modes? Who can say… I must admit though, as someone who isn’t a particularly huge fan of battle royale games, I am intrigued enough to probably give it more than a few goes.

You can learn more details found in the datamine via the link here!

What do you think? Do you think this introduction would prove popular? – Let us know in the comments!

