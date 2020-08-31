Call of Duty Warzone Cheat Maker Apologizes to Fans!

I have to confess to being a huge fan of the latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare and particularly the battle royale ‘Warzone’ mode. It is, however, hard to ignore that the game has been battling a pretty substantial problem over the last few months. Namely, cheaters. While Activision has been trying to remedy this issue (through various methods), it has (rather annoyingly) still remained a rather persistent gripe among the honest aspect of the community.

Well, following a report via Eurogamer, it seems that one major problem may have just been solved. How? Well, the creators of one of the most popular pieces of cheating software have officially shut down its application and, more so, has issued a formal apology to the Warzone community.

Call of Duty Warzone – Cheat Developer Apologizes to Fans!

Now, we should note that this action hasn’t been taken because the creators of this cheating tool suddenly got a conscience. It has, rather, come after Activision threatened legal action against the ‘CxCheats.net’ developers. With the Discord for the cheating software now shutdown, this should (all going well) apply a huge and sweeping effect on the number of active cheaters playing Call of Duty Warzone.

What Do We Think?

So, in terms of making Warzone a more honest place, this will undoubtedly have a really positive effect. If you did, however, want more retribution than just this, there is something that’ll likely make you smile. Following reports that the software is no longer accessible, there are also indications that, following the most recent update, it doesn’t even work any more!

A screenshot was taken from the Discord channel showing a number of ‘cheaters’ complaining that they wanted their money back! So, if you are one of those people, while I don’t have a solution for you in that regard, I hope you’ll forgive the fact that I’m currently laughing my ass off at you! To coin a popular gaming phrase, have you tried to simply ‘git gud’?

On a more sensible note though, while this will likely not solve the problem completely, it’s a huge step in the right direction and a welcome boon for those of us who (for better or worse) do try to get our wins in an honest manner!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!