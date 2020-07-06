Call of Duty Warzone S5 to Open Stadium & Add a Loot Train!

Despite not (apparently) being very good at it, my friends and I certainly love attempting to win Warzone battle royales within Call of Duty. Albeit, if there was a criticism we would make of it at this particular moment, it’s the fact that the one map currently available for the game mode is starting to get a little boring.

Following various reports via Twitter and Reddit, however, it seems that details surrounding season 5 may have started creeping out and, if true, Activision certainly seems to be looking to shake things up a bit!

#Season4 has added an interior to stadium, as well as the transit train areas underneath the map.



There’s also been coding added to the game for a moving train in #Warzone. #CallOfDuty #ModernWarfare #ModernWarfareUpdate — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 11, 2020

Call of Duty Warzone – Season 5

So, starting with something to which we may already have confirmation of, it would appear that the stadium landmark (a notable spot for campers) is set to be opened with with both a fully navigable interior and means of climbing up to the remaining roof area. While this is already known to exist within the season 4 update, it’s not expected to go live until the release of season 5 (probably around August/September).

If you wanted some proof of this though, Reddit user “DougDagnabbit” spotted that new promotional images for the game appear to show visible daylight through the stadium’s roof area as well as interior detailing.

All Aboard!

Rounding all this off is the speculation that the map may be set to get a significant alternation with the addition of a ‘loot train’. Believed to run in a circle around the playable area, this will represent a high risk/high reward area that’ll undoubtedly grab the attention of people either looking for some tasty weapons or merely the ability to quickly move around the map in a less conspicous way. Well, less conspicous than a chopper anyway.

Will these additions happen though? Well, the stadium opening seems all but confirmed at this point. The ‘loot train’, however, does certainly sound more fanciful, but then again, I don’t think I’m adverse to the concept of it either!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!