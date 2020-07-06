Call of Duty Warzone S5 to Open Stadium & Add a Loot Train!

/ 17 seconds ago
call of duty modern warfare gulag COD

Despite not (apparently) being very good at it, my friends and I certainly love attempting to win Warzone battle royales within Call of Duty. Albeit, if there was a criticism we would make of it at this particular moment, it’s the fact that the one map currently available for the game mode is starting to get a little boring.

Following various reports via Twitter and Reddit, however, it seems that details surrounding season 5 may have started creeping out and, if true, Activision certainly seems to be looking to shake things up a bit!

Call of Duty Warzone – Season 5

So, starting with something to which we may already have confirmation of, it would appear that the stadium landmark (a notable spot for campers) is set to be opened with with both a fully navigable interior and means of climbing up to the remaining roof area. While this is already known to exist within the season 4 update, it’s not expected to go live until the release of season 5 (probably around August/September).

If you wanted some proof of this though, Reddit user “DougDagnabbit” spotted that new promotional images for the game appear to show visible daylight through the stadium’s roof area as well as interior detailing.

Call of Duty Warzone S5 to Open Stadium & Add a Loot Train! 1

All Aboard!

Rounding all this off is the speculation that the map may be set to get a significant alternation with the addition of a ‘loot train’. Believed to run in a circle around the playable area, this will represent a high risk/high reward area that’ll undoubtedly grab the attention of people either looking for some tasty weapons or merely the ability to quickly move around the map in a less conspicous way. Well, less conspicous than a chopper anyway.

Will these additions happen though? Well, the stadium opening seems all but confirmed at this point. The ‘loot train’, however, does certainly sound more fanciful, but then again, I don’t think I’m adverse to the concept of it either!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Do You Overclock Or Run At Stock?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend