Camera Lost At Sea Returned To Owner After Two Years

Camera lost at sea 2 years ago is reunited with owner

The sea is an unforgiving mistress. At least that’s what they say in a lot of black and white films. I think it would be fairly safe to suggest that if you dropped something in it, it would be exceptionally unlikely that you would get it back. The ocean is a big place after all.

Following a Facebook appeal, however, one owner has been reunited with a camera they dropped in the ocean over two years ago!

A lucky find!

Japenese student, Serina Tsubakihara, was scuba diving off the coast of Ishigaki, Okinawa with her Canon underwater camera. During the dive, however, she accidentally dropped the camera and it was lost in the ocean. Two years and 250km later the camera amazingly washed up on the coast of Taiwan and after a Facebook appeal, it was reunited with its owner.

In a report via the BBC she said: “I was scuba diving and I lost the camera when one of my friends ran out of air and needed my help.” When the picture started being shared on Facebook she added that she: “couldn’t believe it. I was super surprised when my friends told me about this and sent me the post with those pictures.”

Found on a Taiwanese beach

During a litter picking trip, the camera was discovered by a Taiwanese school pupil. Initially believed to be a rock due to the build-up of barnacles, it turned out to be Serina’s long-lost camera. As a testament to the design of the camera, the protective case meant that the camera was in perfect working order. As such, after retrieving the photos they decided to post them online to find the owner.

If not a testament to amazing luck, it’s at the very least a positive news story for Canon underwater cameras!

What do you think about this? – Let us know in the comments!