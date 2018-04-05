Campo Santo’s Firewatch Heading to the Nintendo Switch

Firewatch Heads to The Nintendo Switch

Campo Santo‘s award-winning Firewatch is finally heading to Nintendo‘s portable Switch console soon. The developer made the announcement themselves this morning. The game initially came out on February 2016, but its unique gameplay experience and strong storytelling makes it an almost timeless experience.

Now that it is heading to the Nintendo Switch, fans can relive the game while experiencing the outdoors themselves. As Campo Santo points out in their announcement blog: “Imagine: The sounds of a babbling brook, a cool mountain breeze blowing through the timber. And in your hands, your trusty Nintendo Switch.”

When Exactly Is Firewatch Arriving on the Switch?

There are no exact launch dates available yet. in fact, Campo Santo encourages those interested to sign up for their newsletter for an update. However, the company commits to a launch “This Spring”, which means the wait is not going to be long.

Campo Santo is also working on their next game titled ‘In the Valley of the Gods’, heading to PCs in 2019. It features a similar character-driven, deeply narrative gameplay as Firewatch. Except set during the late 1920s and has the characters venturing off to Egypt. Doing what exactly? In search of the Lost Tomb of Nefertiti. You can check out the trailer for this upcoming game below to tide you over until Firewatch on Switch arrives.