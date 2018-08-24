You Can Own Sony’s New Aibo Robot Dog Soon for $2,900 USD

New Pet in time for Christmas

Sony‘s revived Aibo dog robot stole hearts at CES 2018 earlier this year. Unfortunately, availability has been limited to Japan. However, it appears that Sony has now changed their mind and will be finally bringing it to play in a wider market. That is if you have $2,899 USD to spare.

That might sound pricey but it is hard to say no to those adorable puppy eyes. That price also includes paw pads, charging station, and a variety of interactive toys. This includes a special “Aibone” and a pink ball you can play fetch with. Like any new smart device, the new Aibo also makes use of Sony’s AI cloud service. This allows the company to help shape the robot’s personality by keeping track of its habits and activities.

Since it is always online, the Aibo can stay connected to its owner over Wi-Fi or LTE. In the US, this service will be offered through AT&T.

When Will the Sony Aibo be Available?

North American availability starts next month in September. However, product shipment might be closer towards the holiday season. This will also come with a bundle of Sony Cloud AI service for 3-years. Along with several other robo doggie toys.