Can You Play Modern Warfare With Bongos? – Apparently So!

There’s seems to be a small, dedicated, and possibly mad community out there that is absolutely determined to find out whether certain games can be played with an entirely inappropriate controller.

Well, in the latest attempt to appear, YouTuber ‘SuperLouis64‘ asks the question, can you play Call of Duty Modern Warfare with a set of Donkey Kong Bongos. The short version is, yes! Yes, you can!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Bongo Edition!

Now, to achieve this has obviously required a little modification and some give and take. For example, to make it even playable he had to use two sets of bongos. In addition, there are also some ‘voice’ controls for aspects of the controls (such as throwing knifes/grenades).

Even with that, however, he was still unable to aim down sights, sprint, reload, or even swap his weapons. It’s a one gun spray and pray fest, but he still manages to pull it off with more than a little success.

Yes, he actually gets some kills!

Some Success!

This isn’t the first time that ‘SuperLouis64’ has used this controller to great effect. For example, he recently beat Halo 3 using a Guitar Hero controller. All we can say is that, as mad as it seems, it is entirely possible! Just don’t go trying it yourself. Keeping your sanity is an important thing!

You can check out the ‘SuperLouis64’ YouTube channel via the link here!

What do you think? What’s the weirdest way you’ve ever seen someone play a video game? – Let us know in the comments!