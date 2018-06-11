CAPCOM Confirms Devil May Cry 5 With New Trailer

Devil May Cry Returns

It has been 10 years since Devil May Cry 4, so needless to say, fans will be glad to hear that the fifth installment in the series is finally coming soon. The announcement was made at Microsoft‘s Xbox pre-E3 2018 event. Accompanied with a proper trailer showing what is in store this time around.

What Can Fans Expect from Devil May Cry 5?

The fifth game is a true sequel to Devil May Cry 4, picking up after those events. The trailer shows a shorter haired Nero with a new robotic metal arm made by his mechanic sidekick Nico. How he lost his demon arm is actually shown in the trailer. However, the identity of the person responsible is unclear. Is it Nero’s father Vergil?

Game director Hideaki Itsuno is back at the helm which should make fans happy. Furthermore, Nero is not the only character back. The closing shots show Nero’s uncle Dante speeding in a motor bike.

When is Devil May Cry 5 Coming Out?

The game is coming out on spring 2019 for Windows PC, Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One. It is also getting an enhanced version for Xbox One X.