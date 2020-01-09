Capcom Confirms The Resident Evil 3 Remake is Almost Gold

Capcom decided to leave it rather late, but before 2019 came to an end they confirmed that the Resident Evil 3 remake was indeed on the way. Better still, it would release on April 3rd, 2020.

Since then, news surrounding the game has been rather thin. In a report via DSOGaming, however, Capcom has revealed that the game development is approaching ‘Gold’. In other words, it’s very nearly ready for release!

Resident Evil 3 – Nemesis

Speaking of the current development, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 3 is around 90% completed. In regards to what we can expect from the game, however, it seems that Nemesis is going to be a lot scarier than he was in the original game.

Unlike the original Resident Evil 3, encounters with Nemesis will not be scripted nor provide you with a ‘fight or flight’ option. Instead, you will (nearly) constantly be pursued by him and you will have to avoid him for as long as possible!

In other words, while Tyrant was a pain in the RE2 Remake, Nemesis will be a constant terror.

PC Requirements

While the recommended specifications have not yet been confirmed by Capcom, in a report (that came surprisingly soon after the initial announcement) we do know the minimum specs.

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-6300 or better

Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-6300 or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM DirectX: Version 11

With it set to release for PC, Xbox One and PS4 on April 3rd, rest assured this is very high on my upcoming gaming priorities. Fingers crossed that the demo will arrive in the next few weeks.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!