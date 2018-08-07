Capcom Considered First Person/Fixed Camera In RE2 Remake

We’d been asking for it for years, but when Capcom finally revealed the Resident Evil 2 Remake most of us were blown away. This wasn’t going to be a simple like-for-like HD recreation of the original. It was essentially going to be a modern re-imagining of it and from what we’ve seen so far, it looks pretty amazing.

Leading up to the formal announcement though, many fans had been considering which direction Capcom would go in regards to the camera. Would they stay with the traditional 3rd-person fixed point, would they go over the shoulder? In addition, would they go all out first-person as they did in the much underappreciated Resident Evil 7?

Over The Shoulder Confirmed

With the gameplay release trailer, it was confirmed that Capcom had decided to go down the RE4-6 route with the ‘over the shoulder’ camera. Despite your opinions on these games, it had worked in the past. In a report via DSOGaming though, Capcom has admitted that for a while, they did consider going first person or fixed camera.

Have We Dodged A Bullet?

Capcom said: “We had discussions on whether we could make a game that was everything for everyone. For those guys who want tank controls and want fixed cameras… can we do that?” But the world has moved on and these players have changed. And if we did [introduce old-school mechanics], these fans might play it and actually decide it’s not what they wanted after all. But we played around with a few things in development. We did try first-person, we did try [the] fixed camera. But the way the game has been designed, we decided that a third-person view works better.”

I guess whether this is good news or bad news depends on your preference. From what we’ve seen of it so far though, over-the-shoulder might indeed have been the smart move for this game.

The Resident Evil 2 Remake will release on January 25th 2019 for PC, Xbox One and PS4.