Capcom Credits 50.8% Profit Spike To Digital Downloads

Capcom is currently one of the few AAA developers who are in the middle of something of a hot streak. With Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5, and Monster Hunter: World all proving to be huge successes (both with fans and critics) it showed a significant turn around from circa 2015-2017 when Capcom couldn’t get a great release (in terms of sales) for love nor money.

In a report via GamesIndustry, however, Capcom has reported a huge 50.8% spike in profits and has solely credited the raise of the growth seen in digital downloads.

Capcom Reports Huge 50.8% Profit Spike

While Capcom has credited the rise in digital downloads as a primary factor, it has helped gloss over an area in which the company is struggling. Namely, arcades.

Yes, sadly, outside of Japan arcade cabinets are in a decline. For a company like Capcom, who are well associated with them, it’s not exactly been a helpful decline either.

What Do We Think?

This announcement is, on the whole, another confirmation that physical media is in a huge decline and, if this trend continues, may be gone (or at least significantly reduced) within the next 10-years. Not necessarily good news for companies like Game and GameStop that are already feeling the digital pinch.

The good news, however, is that things are going well at Capcom. Well enough that we might finally get that Nemesis announcement we’re not all waiting for!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!