Capcom Hit With a Huge Ransomware Attack?

At the risk of telling you something you probably already know, there are groups and individuals around the world (some of which who are rather disturbingly state-backed) whose sole goal is in targeting major companies and organizations with cyberattacks. Fortunately, in many instances, these efforts are not generally overly successful. Particularly when they’re aimed at more major organizations. Following a report via DSOGaming, however, Capcom has confirmed that on November 2nd, they were hit by a seemingly successful cyberattack.

Capcom Confirms Cyberattack!

In confirming the hack, Capcom has confirmed that the nature of the incident has led them to, at least temporarily, halting and/or limiting internal server interactions in order to attempt to prevent its spread. The spread of what though? Well, while Capcom has not specifically cited what kind of attack it had, a leaked image has appeared online strongly suggesting that the event was a successful ransomware attack.

Coming from a group known only as ‘Ragnar Locker’ the file suggests that around 1TB of data has been successfully encrypted that includes a lot of documentation that, if true, would be considered very sensitive to Capcom. Such information includes; bank details, budgets/revenue documents, tax information, intellectual property files, and much more!

What Do We Think?

The document seems to follow all of the traits surrounding a ransomware attack where the group promises to decrypt all of the locked files if Capcom is willing to pay a price. Unlike a lot of other more generic ransomware attacks, however, where a payment figure is often provided, it seems that ‘Ragnar Locker’ is waiting to hear how much Capcom is willing to offer first.

Again, we should note that Capcom has not (yet) confirmed that this is a ransomware attack, but the evidence suggesting it is is certainly compelling enough for us to believe it to be true. As such, it will be curious to see if Capcom does end up paying out. And don’t say that they wouldn’t either because, unfortunately, we’ve already seen a lot of other major organizations buckle in these kinds of situations.

